Stunning storm pictures captured by Nova Scotians
In case you missed Tuesday night's storm and the vivid rainbows that followed, CBC has curated some of the images captured by Nova Scotians.
Dark shelf clouds and bright rainbows caught the attention of many Tuesday evening
In case you missed Tuesday night's storm and the vivid rainbows that followed, CBC has curated some of the images captured by Nova Scotians.
Read more about the unique weather here.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?