5-year study to look at how move to ecological methods affects N.S. forests, economy

A group of researchers led by Dalhousie University is studying how shifting to an ecological forestry model will affect Nova Scotians and the environment.

The province is trying to move toward more eco-friendly forestry practices after the 2018 Lahey report recommended a system that divides Crown land into three areas: one for conservation with no forestry activity; one designated for light-touch ecological forestry; and one designated for high-intensity forestry.

The research team will look at the effects on biodiversity, the economy, carbon sequestration and recreation over the next five years.

"The way that we've been doing business is not good for our forests from an ecological perspective, but it's also not good for the long-term economic viability of our forest sector," said Alana Westwood, lead researcher and assistant professor at Dalhousie's School for Resource and Environmental Studies.

Westwood said Nova Scotia has been using methods from Ontario and Quebec that go against the natural ecology of forests in the Maritimes.

"You end up growing back forests that are not the appropriate tree species type and that have lower value for wood for harvesting, but also for the species that depend on them," she said.

Opportunity to do it better

This research is necessary because Nova Scotia is the first jurisdiction to move to ecological forestry on such a large scale, Westwood said.

"We're shifting from one means of cutting to a totally different method of doing forestry, and we have the opportunity to see what impacts it's having and how we can do it better," she said.

Alana Westwood, an assistant professor at Dalhousie’s School for Resource and Environmental Studies, is the lead researcher for the five-year project. (Dan Jardine/CBC)

Consulting different stakeholders in the province has been part of the work, she said.

Unlike other provinces, most land in Nova Scotia is privately owned. Since the new rules only apply to Crown land, Westwood said engaging private property owners will be important.

The research team is made up of partners from the public and private sectors, including the Eskasoni Fish and Wildlife Commission.

"The Mi'kmaq were very intertwined with the forest," said Tom Johnson, executive director of the group.

Johnson said his ancestors used the forest for food, supplies and medicine, but the forestry industry has been altering the natural tree species for hundreds of years now.

Ecological forestry is an opportunity for reconciliation with the land, Johnson said. He said combining their traditional knowledge with Western science invokes the Mi'kmaq concept two-eyed seeing, which will lead to solutions benefiting everyone.

"We wanted to develop that reciprocal relationship where we engage with the land for medicines and nature walks and whatever," Johnson said. "And in turn the land would benefit by us reintroducing these traditional species."

Tom Johnson, executive director of Eskasoni Fish and Wildlife Commission, saod ecological forestry is an opportunity to combine Mi'kmaw traditional knowledge with Western science to create two-eyed seeing, a more comprehensive approach to a problem. (CBC)

The provincial Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said in a statement Nova Scotia is committed to conserving biodiversity and good forest management.

The statement said the triad model of a conservation zone, high production zone and mixed zone is in place.

"They give the sector enough access to timber on Crown land to be successful and also allow us to continue promoting biodiversity and moving toward our protected areas goals," it said.

Westwood said she hopes the research gains enough momentum that their findings can be shared with other jurisdictions such as New Brunswick and Maine.

