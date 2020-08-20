Students coming to N.S. from outside Atlantic bubble must get COVID-19 test

Post-secondary students coming to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic bubble will need to get tested for COVID-19 in addition to self-isolating for 14 days, Premier Stephen McNeil announced Thursday.

McNeil said the students will be tested three times within their self-isolation period.

"If students are asymptomatic, these tests should help us detect COVID," he said. "This will also enable institutions and Public Health to respond quickly if the virus is found."

This measure applies to students living in residence and within the larger community.

Even with a negative result, the students will still be required to complete their 14-day isolation period. Students from inside the Atlantic bubble will only need to self-isolate if they've been outside the bubble within the last 14 days.

"This is an important moment in our province," he said. "We have to be realistic. COVID is not going away. But our hope is that our isolation plan and our testing strategy will [prevent] a major spike in cases."

McNeil said every campus will have a place for students to get tested and the province has the capacity to do these extra tests.

He also said the province has improved tracking for everyone entering Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada.

"Not just the students, but everyone," said McNeil. "The new form will allow for better tracking, and a digital check-in will soon replace phone calls to ensure people are self-isolating."

McNeil urged post-secondary students to continue following public health protocols, such as physical distancing, regular handwashing and wearing a mask in public places.

Health Department spokesperson Marla MacInnis said in an email that people will be allowed to go directly to COVID-19 testing sites while in self-isolation, as long as they stay at least six feet away from people and do not make any stops along the way.

She said people should not take a bus or ferry to the testing site, but they can walk, bike or take a taxi.

Masks are mandatory in taxis and other indoor public spaces. She also said transportation may be arranged, depending on the circumstances.

Students Nova Scotia on board with new measure

In a release, Students Nova Scotia, the province's largest student advocacy organization, said they were pleased with the announcement.

"All members of the campus community — from administration, to faculty and staff, to students — need to be working together to prevent the community spread of COVID-19," said Samantha Graham, chair of Students Nova Scotia.

Graham said while her own school is hosting classes online, students will be returning to Nova Scotia for a number of reasons.

"Particularly here in Halifax, a cut-throat housing market means that many students signed leases last fall, so we have to do everything we can to protect returning students, including providing free and accessible testing," she said.

The release also said Students Nova Scotia was glad that testing will be free for international students, who may have differing health insurance plans.

"International students should not have to fear the cost of potential life-saving testing under any circumstance, much less during a pandemic," said Students Nova Scotia vice-chair Lydia Houck.

Universities and the Nova Scotia Community College are contacting their students to tell them the requirements and the process for getting tested, according to the province. Each school's reopening plan can be found on its website.

