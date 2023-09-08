Port authority seeks student proposals for pathway between Point Pleasant Park, waterfront

The Halifax Port Authority wants to make it easier for cyclists and pedestrians to go from Point Pleasant Park to the Halifax waterfront and they're asking post-secondary students across Nova Scotia to help.

For the Green Pathways Challenge, Nova Scotia students working toward their first post-secondary degree are being encouraged to work in teams or on their own to deliver a proposal outlining their plan for building a green, accessible pathway between the two locations. The proposal requires a 3D or digital illustration.

"The sky's the limit," said Sherry Scully, who works for The PIER, a "centre for port innovation, planning and strategy." That organization s leading the challenge.

"We don't want to throw away any really interesting ideas because at the moment they might not seem practical. We're looking for some creative ideas that will help guide our own thinking here."

It's already common for pedestrians and cyclists to cut through the Halifax Seaport to get to the waterfront after leaving Point Pleasant Park, but the route along Marginal Road, which is frequented by heavy transport trucks, presents safety and accessibility concerns. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

As it stands, Marginal Road, a stretch of pavement used predominantly by transport trucks working at the port, is the most direct link for those looking to leave the park and head to the waterfront. Trains also regularly go through the area on their way to and from the container terminal in the south end.

The road is already commonly used for recreation, but is undeniably an industrial space, presenting several potential safety issues.

"We want to help to develop something that's a bit safer [and] accessible," said Scully. "Right now, it's not the most attractive space, not the most inviting space to connect a beautiful downtown area with a beautiful park."

A map shows the location where the Halifax Port Authority hopes to build the pathway. (The Pier)

The port authority administers 265 acres of land in the city, the majority being marine industrial land along the waterfront. It's serious about building a link between the park and the waterfront, Scully said, but there's no timeline for implementation.

"This is a project that we're very interested in," said Scully. "We're really focused right now on getting information out to potential participants … helping to set them up for contributing some really good ideas, and then we'll take it from there."

Participants in the challenge will need to ensure that their proposed pathway is safe for pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Participants are encouraged to visit the seaport to tour the area to get a sense for what could be built before submitting their proposals, said Scully.

The challenge, which has a $1,000 cash prize, will begin with an event on Sept. 11 at The PIER, located at the Halifax Seaport.

The submission deadline is Sept. 25, with the winning proposals being announced on Sept. 29.

