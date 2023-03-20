A 15-year-old student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at the school on Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the two employees at the school are in serious but stable condition in hospital.

The student, who is not being named as he is a minor, was also transported to hospital on Monday with non-life-threatening stab wounds, police say.

In addition to facing two counts of attempted murder, the 15-year-old is also facing:

Two charges of aggravated assault.

Two charges for possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Two charges of carrying a concealed weapon.

Possession of a prohibited weapon.

Possession of a weapon knowing it is unauthorized.

Mischief.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. The charges have not been proven in court.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella at a press briefing on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Blair Rhodes/CBC)

The accused made a brief appearance in Nova Scotia youth court on Tuesday morning. He wore a face mask as he sat in the prisoner's box, with his head bowed and a large gauze bandage on his throat.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday and the Crown is opposed to his release. The Crown also served notice that if he's convicted, they will be seeking an adult sentence.

During a police briefing on Tuesday, Chief Dan Kinsella asked people to avoid speculating about what happened.

"An incident such as this, with the magnitude of it and, as uncommon as it is, it does bring a level of trauma and a level of fear and certainly a level of concern to the to the broader community," Kinsella told reporters.

"Parents want to know that their children are safe and they're in a good learning environment.... We work very closely with [the Halifax Regional Centre for Education] and we're committed to safety."

Classes cancelled for second day

In a note sent to parents, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education said on the advice of its crisis team, classes at Charles P. Allen High School were cancelled for Tuesday.

But the school will remain open, the HRCE said, and students will be able to come in and speak with support staff if they wish to discuss the incident.

The decision to cancel classes ran counter to HRCE's initial decision to resume instruction at the school at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

In an email to parents on Monday, school principal Stephanie Bird said school psychologists, social workers and counsellors would be available at Charles P. Allen over the coming days to provide individual and small group supports to students who would like to connect with them.

She also shared the information for the provincial mental health and addictions crisis line at 1-888-429-8167 and the Kids Help Phone for children and youth, which can be reached by dialling 1-800-668-6868 or by texting CONNECT to 686868.

Information Morning - NS 10:43 Education minister reacts to stabbing at Bedford high school Three people were injured in a violent incident at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford. Portia asks Nova Scotia's Minister of Education Becky Druhan what happened, how safety protocols were followed, and whether violence against educators is on the rise in this province.

MORE TOP STORIES