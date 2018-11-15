Scent of marijuana in the air after Halifax dispensary fire

Police are investigating a fire at a dispensary on Dutch Village Road that damaged the building and burned marijuana inside.

Fire crews were called to Greenhouse Wellness around 7 a.m. By around 8 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

Roy Hollett, deputy chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, confirmed there was marijuana in the building and it could be smelled outside as the fire burned.

He said the fire started behind the structure and moved inside. There were no injuries.

Police closed the 3400-block of Dutch Village Road between Rosedale Avenue and Joseph Howe Drive for about 90 minutes. It reopened around 8:30 a.m.

Dispensaries that sell cannabis have remained illegal despite the legalization on Oct. 17. The only place to buy recreational cannabis legally, is through the NSLC.

Fire crews were called to the Greenhouse Wellness dispensary around 7 a.m. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)