3 people escape from home in suspicious Clare fire
RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire in Clare, N.S., that saw three people escape from their home unharmed Saturday.
Saturday fire destroyed home on Bangor Road
Police were called to the home on Bangor Road at 3:30 a.m. AT.
The home was destroyed by the fire.
Police suspect arson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326. For anonymous tips, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip or use the P3 Tips App.
