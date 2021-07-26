3 people escape from home in suspicious Clare fire

RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire in Clare, N.S., that saw three people escape from their home unharmed Saturday.

Police were called to the home on Bangor Road at 3:30 a.m. AT.

The home was destroyed by the fire.

Police suspect arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326. For anonymous tips, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip or use the P3 Tips App.

