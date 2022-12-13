Strong winter storm set to hit northeastern areas of Nova Scotia

A winter storm warning is in effect Monday night for Eastern areas of Nova Scotia.

Snow is expected to arrive overnight in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia as northerly winds ramp up. High wind warnings are also in place.

The heaviest snowfall will move in throughout the early morning hours of Tuesday, when snowfall rates of three centimetres to five centimetres per hour are possible across Cape Breton, as well as Antigonish and Guysborough counties. Total snowfall of more than 20 centimetres will be possible in these areas, with higher terrain seeing up to 40 centimetres of accumulated snow.

Winds will be the other big story on Tuesday. Northerly winds will gust from 80 km/h to more than 100 km/h across Cape Breton and the eastern mainland.

Coupled with the snow, those winds will lead to blowing snow and the potential for whiteout conditions at times.

Those winds, and the fact that the snow will be heavy and wet, will certainly bring the potential for power outages.

The weather system shouldn't have much of an effect on western parts of the province. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Conditions will deteriorate throughout the day from east to west along the Northumberland Shore as the snow edges into central areas.

This weather system has a sharp gradient, meaning conditions will improve dramatically just west of the system.

The storm is expected to leave the area Tuesday night. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Areas from Halifax to Windsor and westward, including the South Shore, Annapolis Valley and Tri-County area can expect a gusty, northerly wind with a chance of flurries, but just a trace to a few centimetres of accumulated snow at most.

Tuesday evening will remain stormy in the north and east of the province, with rain mixing back to snow in Cape Breton as temperatures fall.

