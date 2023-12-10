Content
Nova Scotia·New

Strong winds coming to Nova Scotia Monday, says Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for mainland Nova Scotia Monday while Cape Breton is expected to see a mix of strong winds and rain.

CBC News ·
A large branch is seen on the pavement during the rain.
A file photo shows a damaged tree in Dartmouth, N.S., after strong winds during a January 2023 storm. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

For the mainland, the weather agency predicts southerly winds with maximum gusts of 80 km/h to 100 km/h from Monday afternoon until evening.

Environment Canada warned of potential damage to buildings, as well as power outages.

For Cape Breton, the weather agency issued a special weather statement for Monday night. It expects southerly winds with maximum gusts of 70 km/h to 80 km/h. However, exposed areas could see gusts of up to 100 km/h.

"At this time, total rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant," said the statement. "However, a period of heavy rain is possible during the strongest winds."

