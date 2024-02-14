Latest blast of winter closes schools, disrupts travel in Nova Scotia

Many schools in Nova Scotia are closed Wednesday and transit buses in Cape Breton Regional Municipality have been pulled off the road as a strong nor'easter blows through the region.

All schools in the Halifax, South Shore, Strait, Chignecto-Central and Cape Breton-Victoria regional centres for education are closed.

Schools in the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education in Yarmouth and Shelburne are closed, although those in Digby remain open. Bus drivers are using their discretion in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education.

Many schools within Conseil scolaire acadien provincial are also closed.

Halifax Transit pulled its buses off the road Tuesday night, but service resumed Wednesday morning. Buses in the CBRM are not running Wednesday.

The storm caused traffic snarls in the Halifax area on Tuesday evening. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Provincial government offices in Halifax Regional Municipality will delay opening until 10 a.m. Offices in Cape Breton Regional Municipality and Richmond, Victoria, Inverness, Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough counties will delay opening until at least noon.

A handful for flights have been cancelled at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the storm was moving into Newfoundland Wednesday morning, but heavy snow continues to fall in eastern Cape Breton.

She said winds will remain high throughout the day, which will no doubt blow the freshly fallen snow around.

A notification sent to Halifax Regional Municipality's mass notification system Tuesday evening warned there were "many accidents and delays" in the region.

"Road conditions have deteriorated very quickly in HRM causing many accidents and delays. Please avoid traveling this evening if you can," said the message sent to subscribers of hfxALERT.

In an update posted to X on Tuesday night, Nova Scotia's Department of Public Works said several tractor-trailers were stuck on Highway 102.

When this much snow falls, how exactly is it cleared? Duration 2:21 When dealing with snowfalls of any size, the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works has specific strategies and equipment to get the job done.

RCMP also cautioned on X that roads and highways were covered with snow and visibility was poor in many parts of the province.

"Exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary travel," it said.

Halifax Ground Search and Rescue was checking in on people living in tents. It was also offering to take people to emergency shelters to ride out the storm.

The nor'easter comes a week and a half after a historic storm dumped 150 centimetres of snow in the Sydney area, and between 40 and 90 centimetres elsewhere in the province.

Some people in Cape Breton remained snowed-in for days, prompting the province to ask for help from the federal government.

