School support workers in Annapolis Valley could go on strike next week

The union representing school support workers at the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education says those employees will go on strike on Oct. 13 if a deal on a contract cannot be reached.

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union represents more than 600 school support workers at the centre for education. They include educational assistants, early childhood educators, student support workers, outreach workers, parent navigators, library staff, child and youth practitioners, native student advisers, literacy support workers and student supervisors.

The employees will be in a legal strike position on Sunday, and the union has given Nova Scotia's labour minister a 48-hour strike notice.

"We need to recruit and retain these workers," NSGEU president Sandra Mullen said in a news release. "Right now some of these workers would make more working in fast food than they are supporting children in our school system."

The union advises parents of students to consider alternatives if their child requires these services.

In the news release, the union said the regional centre for education and the provincial government are not addressing the causes of shortages in the sector, and that members want a review of their positions and compensation, as well as a fair job evaluation process.

In a strike vote this spring, 98 per cent of Local 73 members voted in favour of striking, and last week, 97 per cent voted to reject the employer's final offer.

Staff at other regional centres could also strike

School support workers at two other regional centres for education may also soon be poised to strike.

Members of Local 70, who are employed at the South Shore Regional Centre for Education, voted 97 per cent in favour of striking, and Local 74, representing those at the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education, voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action.

Those two locals plan to vote on their employers' final offers next week. About 200 employees at the two regional centres for education would be affected in the event of a strike.

MORE TOP STORIES