Halifax-area school support staff, pre-primary educators on strike

School support staff for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education are on picket lines across the Halifax area today after failing to reach an agreement with the province.  

Members are picketing outside of schools in the Halifax area

Five people standing on a street hold pink signs that read "fair deal now for school support."
Members of CUPE Local 5047, which represents more than 1,800 workers, hold signs outside of Oxford School in Halifax on Wednesday morning. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

The strike by members of CUPE Local 5047, which represents more than 1,800 workers in the HRCE, started at 12:01 a.m. AT.

Schools in the Halifax area remain open — with the exception of pre-primary classes — but support workers such as educational program assistants, who help students in need of one-on-one care, are on picket lines.

The striking workers include early childhood educators, educational program assistants, assistive technology support workers, child and youth care practitioners, Mi'kmaw and Indigenous student support workers, African Nova Scotian school support workers, SchoolsPlus community outreach workers and school library specialists.

A woman holds a pink sign that reads "fair deal now for school support."
Bev DeWolf was picketing outside St. Agnes Junior High in Halifax on Wednesday morning. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

In a news release Tuesday, CUPE Local 5047 president Chris Melanson said the union was "very disappointed" in the negotiations with the province.

"It's clear that government is not prepared to give our members the respect they deserve, and at this point, we have no choice but to withdraw our services," he said.

Only CUPE members in the Halifax area are on strike. Over the weekend, they voted to reject a tentative agreement that had been reached by the province and their union last month.

CUPE locals in other parts of the province representing school support workers have voted to accept the agreement.

