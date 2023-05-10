Halifax-area school support staff, pre-primary educators on strike

School support staff for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education are on picket lines across the Halifax area today after failing to reach an agreement with the province.

The strike by members of CUPE Local 5047, which represents more than 1,800 workers in the HRCE, started at 12:01 a.m. AT.

Schools in the Halifax area remain open — with the exception of pre-primary classes — but support workers such as educational program assistants, who help students in need of one-on-one care, are on picket lines.

The striking workers include early childhood educators, educational program assistants, assistive technology support workers, child and youth care practitioners, Mi'kmaw and Indigenous student support workers, African Nova Scotian school support workers, SchoolsPlus community outreach workers and school library specialists.

Bev DeWolf was picketing outside St. Agnes Junior High in Halifax on Wednesday morning. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

In a news release Tuesday, CUPE Local 5047 president Chris Melanson said the union was "very disappointed" in the negotiations with the province.

"It's clear that government is not prepared to give our members the respect they deserve, and at this point, we have no choice but to withdraw our services," he said.

Only CUPE members in the Halifax area are on strike. Over the weekend, they voted to reject a tentative agreement that had been reached by the province and their union last month.

CUPE locals in other parts of the province representing school support workers have voted to accept the agreement.

MORE TOP STORIES