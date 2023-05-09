Halifax-area school support staff, pre-primary educators to strike Wednesday

School support staff for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education will strike at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday after failing to reach an agreement with the province.

CUPE Local 5047 represents more than 1,800 workers in the HRCE.

Schools will remain open in the Halifax area — with the exception of pre-primary classes — but support workers such as educational program assistants who help students requiring one-on-one care will be on the picket lines.

The striking workers include early childhood educators, educational program assistants, assistive technology support workers, child and youth care practitioners, Mi'kmaw and Indigenous student support workers, African Nova Scotian school support workers, SchoolsPlus community outreach workers and school library specialists.

"We're very disappointed. We came back to the bargaining table today with a strong mandate from our members, hoping that government would be prepared to negotiate, but there was no willingness whatsoever," said CUPE Local 5047 president Chris Melanson in a statement.

"It's clear that government is not prepared to give our members the respect they deserve, and at this point, we have no choice but to withdraw our services."

Only CUPE members in the Halifax area will go on strike. Over the weekend, they voted to reject a tentative agreement that had been reached by the province and their union last month.

Other CUPE locals in other parts of the province representing school support workers have voted to accept the agreements.

Wages are sticking point

Both Melanson and Steve Gallagher, the regional executive director of the HRCE, said Tuesday that wages were the outstanding sticking point.

"It wasn't enough money in their pocket," said Melanson of the wage proposals. "It wasn't enough for the work that they have been doing. They definitely don't feel that government looked out for them and wanted to compensate them for the great jobs that they've already been doing."

He said union members are looking for a four-year contract with a wage increase of more than what the employer was offering — 6.5 per cent over a three-year contract.

Impacts on families

In a message to families Monday afternoon, Gallagher said in the event of a labour disruption, schools will remain open, student transportation will continue as usual and the Excel before-and-after school program will operate.

However, the pre-primary program would be paused if a strike occurs, along with services normally provided by library specialists, SchoolsPlus community outreach workers, child and youth care practitioners, Mi'kmaw, Indigenous and African Nova Scotian student support workers and assistive technology support workers.

On Tuesday, Gallagher said principals have resumed planning for students who require the support of educational program assistants (EPAs) and how they will access services safely, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

