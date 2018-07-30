Restorative justice caseworkers begin strike over wages

Shila LeBlanc says of the six caseworkers who carry out the province's restorative justice program in the Halifax area, four of them have to work part-time jobs to supplement their income.

On Monday morning, the caseworkers took to the picket line in front of their employer's building on Barrington Street in Halifax. They are seeking higher wages, and point to a significant increase in workload after the province opened the restorative justice program to adults.

LeBlanc and five others work for the Community Justice Society, a non-profit group contracted by the province to carry out restorative justice in the Halifax region.

Funding for employee pay and benefits comes from the Department of Justice. LeBlanc said caseworkers are paid just under $38,000 a year, which doesn't increase over time or with experience.

But LeBlanc said a report done by CUPE, the union representing employees at the Community Justice Society, showed they are doing 90 per cent of the jobs of probation officers, who make on average $66,000.

"Because we are contracted by the government, I think that's what allows this exploitative structure to continue, because we're not protected like we would be if we were actual government employees," said LeBlanc, who's worked at the Community Justice Society for two years.

"We're basically asking for fairness. We want equal pay for equal work."

The Community Justice Society is an independent non-profit group contracted to carry out the province's restorative justice program. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Caseworkers facilitate meetings between offenders, their victims and other affected parties, helping those who caused harm to find ways to make amends outside of court.

Andrew Preeper, spokesperson for the Department of Justice, said in an emailed statement it is "unfortunate" the union and the Community Justice Society were unable to reach an agreement.

"It is up to the employer, the Community Justice Society, to negotiate with the union and determine the wage pattern for their employees," Preeper said.

"Government did, between 2013 and 2016, provide annual increases in the grant to the Community Justice Society. We believe this increase to be fair."

Preeper said the most recent increase, for the 2015-16 fiscal year, was effective April 2015. He said Community Justice Society's current grant is $649,018.38 annually.

The executive director of the Community Justice Society has previously said it was committed to continuing discussions with the workers and had hoped to come to an agreement.

In a statement on the organization's website, it said three non-union staff will be offering frontline support to clients during the strike, but all other day-to-day operational activities have been put on hold.

Preeper said there are seven other organizations that provide these services in other parts of the province and are not impacted by the strike.

In November 2016, the province announced it would expand the restorative justice system for adults in Nova Scotia. It was hailed as an effort to divert more criminals accused of minor crimes away from the overburdened court system.

LeBlanc said the caseload went from 248 files in 2016 to 617 files the next year. But she said the province made no increase to staff, pay or resources.

"We have such a high level of turnover because of the increase in file and workload and the very low, unsustainable wages," she said, adding that more people are leaving than staying.

"With that 100 per cent turnover, it creates a lot of chaos in our ability to work files."

She said while the province isn't their employer, it is the sole funder and was behind the decision to roll out the adult program. The work, she said, is meaningful, challenging and has a value for communities.

"Right now, we're not able to work those files whatsoever. So we're really hoping this strike will be a short one," she said. "Hopefully the government will hear our call."