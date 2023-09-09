New street murals brighten up Halifax neighbourhood

Parts of Black Street in north-end Halifax are looking a bit brighter this weekend.

The Bloomfield Neighbourhood Residents' Association organized the painting of two new murals on the street at the intersections of Fuller Terrace and Northwood Terrace, respectively.

The murals are a collaboration of local children, artists and community members.

Susanna Fuller, who helped organize the event Saturday, said the murals are considered a traffic-calming measure but also community art.

"You get to meet the people you haven't seen in a while, you get to meet new families who've moved in, it's wonderful," Fuller said Saturday. "Everyone has pitched in so wonderfully."

Susanna Fuller lives in the Bloomfield neighbourhood and helped organize the mural painting on Saturday. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

She said one of the murals has traditionally been repainted since 2012, but the COVID-19 pandemic paused that.

"People have been feeling a bit disconnected from each other for a while and this is a lovely day," Fuller said.

The other mural was designed and painted by local children and features a giant purple octopus with a mask on.

"So that tells you what they've been thinking about over the last several years," Fuller said with a laugh.

Fuller said she expects the murals will be done by 4 p.m. Saturday.

This mural has been traditionally painted every year since 2012, but that was paused in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Part of the mural features flowers on a yellow backdrop. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

People of all ages came out to help paint the murals on Saturday. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

There are several sections of the main mural, each meaning something to the Bloomfield neighbourhood. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

The murals are designed to be traffic-calming measures, but are also considered community art. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Some of the local kids painted characters from Spongebob Squarepants on the street. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

