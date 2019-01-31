Street checks a 'problem' in Halifax, says justice minister

Nova Scotia's justice minister acknowledges there is a problem with street checks in Halifax, but he's reluctant to speculate why visible minorities in the city are more likely to be stopped by police.

"I can't speak to the specific reasons as to why they are, other than to acknowledge and recognize that they are. That's a problem," Mark Furey told reporters Thursday in Halifax.

A CBC News analysis of more than 4,500 street checks in Halifax from 2017 and 2018 showed black people were 4.1 times more likely to be street checked than white people. Arab and Middle Eastern people were 2.9 times more likely to be checked.

NDP justice critic Claudia Chender believes it's rooted in discrimination.

"It's not appropriate. It's evidence of systemic racism," she said.

NDP justice critic Claudia Chender says street checks should be eliminated. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Chender wants the government to take leadership on the issue by reconsidering an NDP plan to ban street checks altogether.

"I think it would be a whole different policy that would have a kind of legislative origin around ensuring that African-Nova Scotians and other racialized Nova Scotians are not disproportionately targeted and stopped by the police because of the colour of their skin," she said.

The CBC News analysis also found the number of street checks police performed in Halifax dropped by 28 per cent between 2017 and 2018.

"We're making progress," Furey said. "There's more work to do. So the fact that the street checks have gone down tells me that there's attention given to the discussion."

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission hired University of Toronto criminologist Scot Wortley in September 2017 to study street checks in Halifax. His report is scheduled for release on March 27.

"We're waiting for the report from Dr. Wortley. I look forward to the findings that he has been able to identify," said Furey.

"And I think there is a broader discussion with our law enforcement community and the community at large as to how we respect people's rights when police interact with the public at any given time," Furey said.