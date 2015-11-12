Black people 6 times more likely to be street checked by Halifax police, report finds

A new report released today on street checks and racial profiling by Halifax-area police found black people are six times more likely to be checked than white people in Halifax.

The number is about double the CBC News estimate that triggered this review. The review comes more than two years after data showed black people were three times more likely than whites to be subjected to the controversial practice in the municipality.

The independent report by Scot Wortley, a University of Toronto criminology professor, also found that police in the Halifax region do more street checks than police in Montreal, Vancouver or Ottawa. There were comparable rates in Edmonton and Calgary.

Wortley said black community members interviewed for the study said they are afraid of police, they feel targeting by police stops and they are treated rudely and aggressively. They also said police treatment of black people has not improved significantly in the past 20 years.

Black people more likely to be charged than white people

Wortley was hired by the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission in 2017 after a report from the Halifax RCMP in January of that year found that in the first 10 months of 2016, 41 per cent of 1,246 street checks involved black Nova Scotians.

Halifax Regional Police figures showed that of the roughly 37,000 people checked between 2005 and 2016, almost 4,100 were black — about 11 per cent of checks — despite making up only 3.59 per cent of the city's population, according to the 2011 census.

In what Wortly described as a "difficult statistic," the report showed that 30 per cent of Halifax's black male population was charged with a crime, as opposed with 6.8 per cent of the white male population.

Wortley said this likely means black people are more likely to be charged for the same behaviour than white people. The charge rate for black males with cannabis offences was four times higher than for white males, even though there's no evidence that black people use more cannabis than white people.

Wortley presented several recommendations including that street checks must be banned or at least regulated. He said it's clear that street checks have a disproportionate effect on the black Nova Scotia community and consequences of current street check practices "clearly outweigh and crime prevention benefits."

Ontario banned police carding in specific situations in 2017 — a controversial practice that is similar to street checks.

However, Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais has argued in the past that the valid street checks performed by police officers in Halifax differ from the random stops or carding practices that are now restricted in Ontario.

