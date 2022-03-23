2 arrested in relation to offences against 'prominent health official'

Halifax Regional Police say they have arrested two people in relation to what they call offences involving a "prominent health official."

In a news release late Tuesday night, police did not specifically name Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang.

However, on Sunday night Strang had people opposed to public health measures protesting outside of his home. Strang also said people were prank calling him until 2 a.m. that morning.

On Monday, Premier Tim Houston decried the protest activity at Strang's home and suggested steps could be taken to stop future protests at the homes of public officials.

Police said they arrested a man and a woman on Pleasant Street in the Woodside area of Dartmouth Tuesday evening.

Police would not say much else regarding the incident, only that it is part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Last weekend's protest is not the first to take place outside of Strang's home. In September a small group opposed to public health restrictions protested outside of Strang's home. At that time, Houston addressed them in a video telling them to "grow up."

