N.S. reports 7 new COVID-19 cases as first doses of vaccine expected next week

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including one at a Dartmouth school.

There were 78 active COVID cases in the province, but no one was in hospital with the illness.

Two of the new cases were in the western health zone and identified as close contacts of previously reported cases.

One case was in the northern health zone and related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. That person was self-isolating as required.

The final four cases were in the central health zone. The province said two of those cases were close contacts of previously reported cases. One case remained under investigation, while the other case was connected to Shannon Park Elementary in Dartmouth. The person did not attend school Tuesday and was self-isolating.

The school was expected to remain closed to students until Monday, Dec. 14 to allow for deep cleaning, testing and contact tracing. At-home learning was taking place for students.

An update was expected to be released on the weekend for families and students.

First vaccine shipment coming next week

The premier said Tuesday he expected Nova Scotia's first doses of the vaccine to arrive by Dec. 15.

"The first shipment will include 1,950 doses, which will be administered within days, pending Health Canada's approval," he said. "We will start with front-line health-care workers who are at the greatest risk of coming into contact with COVID."

That would include staff at COVID-19 care units and in long-term care. He said weekly shipments would then go to long-term care home residents.

"We will be rolling the vaccine program out across our province over a period of months. Eventually the vaccine will be made available to everyone," he said.

This ultra low-temperature freezer is the type that will store the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Strang said two of the new cases announced Tuesday were workers at a large poultry facility in the Annapolis Valley. He didn't name the company but said it had told its workers why it was shutting down.

He said about 450 people work at the plant and Public Health would arrange testing starting Wednesday.

"We're on top of this," said Strang.

He said the number of close contacts per positive COVID case had dropped significantly in recent days.

"Most of our new cases are connected to previously known cases, or to travel outside of Atlantic Canada," he said. "It's getting back to more the pattern we saw before the beginning of the second wave."

He said to keep that trend going, the newer restrictions would stay in place until at least Dec. 16. He said the Department of Labour reported "exceptional" compliance from businesses during its more than 70 spot checks.

Cases in the Atlantic provinces

Newfoundland and Labrador announced Monday it would be at least a month before it rejoins the Atlantic bubble. Anyone arriving in that province from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick or Prince Edward Island would have to self-isolate for 14 days.

P.E.I. announced Thursday that its travel restrictions within the region would stay in place until at least Dec. 21.

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Tuesday and had 28 active cases.

New Brunswick reported five new cases Tuesday and had 82 active cases. Three people were hospitalized and in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Tuesday and had 13 active cases. The province introduced sweeping restrictions Monday, with all gyms, libraries, bingo halls and casinos closed for at least two weeks and restaurants closed to indoor dining.

Walk-in testing available for ages 16-35

Walk-in COVID testing is available for people aged 16 to 35 with no symptoms at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth from Thursday through Sunday.

Those in the age range are welcome if they have no symptoms, have not been at an exposure site identified by Public Health, or are not a close contact of a person with COVID-19.

The testing method will be the standard swab, not the rapid test.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

