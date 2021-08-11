Strang urges youth to get vaccinated, says return-to-school plan coming soon

Nova Scotia's top doctor is urging parents to get their children vaccinated before school starts, and says a return-to-school plan is coming from public health officials and the education department.

Students go back to school on Sept. 7, which is just four weeks away. In a letter to parents Wednesday, Dr. Robert Strang suggested parents should consider bumping up their children's appointments.

"We all need two doses of the vaccine to be fully protected, and it takes two weeks after your second dose to have full immunity," he said.

About 69 per cent of Nova Scotia's total population currently has two doses, while 76 per cent only have one dose.

Before the province can move into phase five of its reopening plan, 75 per cent of the population must have two doses.

Dr. Robert Strang said Nova Scotia continues to take a 'cautious' approach and will not be following the lead of other provinces like New Brunswick and Alberta and lifting restrictions before 75 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated. (Government of Nova Scotia/YouTube)

No Atlantic Canadian provinces have released a back-to-school plan yet, but say they will be coming soon. Several other provinces and territories have announced their plans for the upcoming year, including:

Ontario : Staff and students Grade 1 and up must wear masks in indoor settings, with exceptions such as during meal breaks and low-contact physical activities. Team sports, field trips and extracurricular activities will be back on, along with assemblies and recess. Vaccination will not be required for staff or students. Remote learning will still be available for students who want to continue learning from home.



: Staff and students Grade 1 and up must wear masks in indoor settings, with exceptions such as during meal breaks and low-contact physical activities. Team sports, field trips and extracurricular activities will be back on, along with assemblies and recess. Vaccination will not be required for staff or students. Remote learning will still be available for students who want to continue learning from home. Quebec : Students will only be required to wear masks in common areas of schools this fall. Teachers will not be required to wear masks if they can maintain a two-metre distance, and students will no longer need to stay in their classroom bubbles throughout the day. Sports and other activities will be permitted, though a vaccination passport could be required in some cases.



: Students will only be required to wear masks in common areas of schools this fall. Teachers will not be required to wear masks if they can maintain a two-metre distance, and students will no longer need to stay in their classroom bubbles throughout the day. Sports and other activities will be permitted, though a vaccination passport could be required in some cases. Manitoba: Extracurricular activities like sports and music programs will return, and masks will no longer be required for students or staff. Class cohorts will be scrapped for students above Grade 6 but school buses will continue to have assigned seating and there will be staggered recesses. Remote learning will still be available as well.

