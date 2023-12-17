Stormy Monday on the way for Maritime provinces

Much of the Maritimes can expect a stormy Monday that could linger into Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts of up to 70 millimetres and wind gusts as high as 100 km/h are in the forecast.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for parts of mainland Nova Scotia including Colchester, Guysborough, Halifax, Hants, Lunenburg and Queens counties. As much as 70 millimetres of rain is expected with potentially higher gusts locally.

Wind warnings are in place for all areas of mainland Nova Scotia with gusts up to 100 km/h.

Rainfall warnings are in place for Nova Scotia and parts of New Brunswick. (Environment Canada)

Storm surge warnings have been issued for Guysborough, Hants, Lunenburg, Queens and Halifax counties. Environment Canada says huge storm surge levels and waves of up to eight metres are expected to impact the coast.

Rainfall warnings are in place for all areas of central and southern New Brunswick.

Wind warnings are in effect for the Acadian Peninsula and Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County with gusts of up to 100 km/h.

A storm surge warning has been issued for parts of Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast. (Environment Canada)

Wind warnings are also in effect for all of P.E.I. with maximum wind gusts of 90 km/h expected.

Ahead of the storm, Nova Scotia Power said it will activate its emergency operations centre on Monday to respond to any outages.

N.B. Power and Maritime Electric in P.E.I. have also said on social media they will be ready to respond to outages.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and parts of New Brunswick. (Environment Canada)

Disruptions and cancellations

Some ferry crossings have been disrupted.

Marine Atlantic cancelled Monday's crossings between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L.

Bay Ferries cancelled its Monday sailings between Digby, N.S., and Saint John, N.B. It said sailings on that route may also be disrupted on Tuesday.

Northumberland Ferries warns on its website that there may be weather-related disruptions to its service on Monday and Tuesday.

The operator of the Confederation Bridge said there may be traffic restrictions from noon Monday until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

MORE TOP STORIES