2nd storm hits Nova Scotia in 24 hours, cancels classes at many schools

Nova Scotia is getting hit by another blast of winter weather this morning and the snow is starting to pile up and the roads are beginning to get slippery.

And it's only going to get worse.

That's prompted many schools in the province to cancel classes and forced some offices to close. Many roads in the province are already snow covered, especially on the southwest coast.

The poor weather is causing some flight delays and cancellations at the airports in Halifax and Sydney.

The province's road conditions map shows highways in the southern half of the province are either covered with snow or partly covered, while conditions in the northern half are a mix of being bare, covered or partly covered.

A low pressure system approaching from the southwest is travelling across Nova Scotia this afternoon and into this evening, according to Environment Canada.

Northern parts of the province are expected to be hardest hit with 30 to 40 centimetres of snow coming down in those areas, said the national forecaster. Winter storm warnings have been issued for those areas.

Snowfall warnings are in place in the Annapolis Valley, Digby County and Kings County where 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected. The snow in those areas is expected to change to ice pellets and possibly freezing rain this afternoon.

Snow will change to rain in many areas

Halifax County will receive about 10 centimetres of snow before it changes to rain in the afternoon, of which 15 millimetres is expected to fall.

Other areas along the province's southern coast have rainfall warnings and 30 millimetres could come down in those areas. Environment Canada is warning that could cause localized flooding because the frozen ground has a limited ability to absorb water.

The temperature is also expected to drop quickly across the province this evening, meaning much of that water will freeze and create icy conditions that may make getting around difficult.

Gusty winds are also expected across Nova Scotia, which will cause blowing snow in some areas. Halifax will have gusts up to 70 km/h while parts of Inverness County will see Les Suêtes winds gusting as high as 180 km/h.

The storm is expected to continue well into the night in some areas, before leaving Nova Scotia early Tuesday morning.

