Storm surge, wind warnings remain in effect for much of Nova Scotia after winter storm

Storm surge and wind warnings are still in effect for much of Nova Scotia after Saturday's winter storm, shutting down several roads in the Halifax and Sydney areas.

Environment Canada has issued storm surge warnings along the Atlantic coast, all the way from Shelburne County to Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County.

The weather agency says the storm surge is expected to continue until 8 a.m. AT, and could potentially cause flooding along the shoreline.

According to the Department of Public Works, storm surge waves are washing over Route 333 near West Dover in Halifax County early Sunday and visibility is reduced. There could also be debris over the road.

Halifax County - Route 333 in the vicinity of West Dover - Please be advised that storm surge waves are washing over Route 333 in the vicinity of West Dover - visibility is extremely reduced with possible debris. —@NS_PublicWorks

In Sydney, several roads closed due to flooding Saturday evening.

Crews with public works closed Prince Street near the Sydney Shopping Centre, Townsend Street at Inglis and Hugh streets and Morrison Street at Brookland Street. Cabot Street, Royal Avenue and St. Peters Road are also closed at Cottage and Hospital streets, while Bentick Street is blocked at Crescent Street and Byng Avenue.

"Avoid driving through large amounts of water on the roads as there can be hidden hazards," a tweet from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality said.

Wind warnings are also in effect for most of the province, with the exceptions of Hants, Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish and Cumberland counties.

Environment Canada says most areas could see winds between 90-100 km/hr early Sunday, especially along exposed areas of the coast.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says winds are expected to ease by this afternoon and temperatures will fall.

Storm surge warnings and wind warnings in effect. Winds are gusting over 90 km/h along the ATL coast of Nova Scotia. Winds will subside this afternoon and temperatures fall. <a href="https://twitter.com/WKNDMornings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WKNDMornings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peistorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peistorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/TTydog4iL2">pic.twitter.com/TTydog4iL2</a> —@tsimpkin

This weather comes the day after a winter storm of heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain hit the province, causing poor road conditions and power outages.

Sean Borden, the storm lead with Nova Scotia Power, said as of 7 a.m. AT, about 20,000 customers lost electricity since the start of the storm.

Power has been restored to about 12,000 customers so far.

According to Nova Scotia Power's outage map, there are about 8,500 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, many of which are in the Shearwater and Eastern Passage areas.

Borden said high winds broke a conductor in one of the substations in the area, causing the outage early Sunday. Crews are now on site repairing the substation.

He said there are about 400 people working to restore power to customers across the province, some of whom are facing 100 km/hr winds.

"So far, our crews have been making good progress, but we are experiencing some challenging conditions with the roads and the high winds," Borden said early Sunday.

"So our crews have had to stand down in a few cases where we've had winds over 100 km/hr, but we're expected to get through those this morning and get back to restoration in those areas."

Power is expected to be restored for most customers by afternoon, but any new outages could take until the evening to repair.

"The winds are starting to pick up in Cape Breton. We're just starting to see that right now, so there have been a few new outages down in the Sydney area in the last hour or so," he said.

"We'll continue to watch that and be ready to respond to that."

