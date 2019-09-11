How Nova Scotians are getting creative with storm prep ahead of Hurricane Fiona
Hard-boiled eggs, frozen jugs of water and other storm prep hacks
As Atlantic Canada braces for Hurricane Fiona, which is on track to hit the region this weekend, emergency management officials are urging Nova Scotians to be prepared.
But Nova Scotians are no stranger to brutal storms and widespread power outages.
Many who lived through Hurricane Juan in 2003 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019 are sharing their own creative storm preparation tips and tricks on social media.
Food and snacks
An unopened refrigerator without power will keep food cold for about four hours, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency advises people not to open the refrigerator or freezer door unless absolutely necessary during an outage.
Frozen 2L bottles of water in the fridge keep it cool longer. <br>Shower just before the storm so if you lose power you’re not already dirty. <br>Fill a thermos w hot water or tea or coffee. <br>I have a cooler I fill with ice and nibbles so I don’t have to go into the fridge.—@DartmouthDogs
One Twitter user suggests freezing large containers of water to keep your fridge cool longer, and stocking a cooler with ice so you don't need to open the fridge often. Go-to storm cooler snacks include fruit, vegetables, cheese and cold cuts.
One Halifax Reddit thread is chock-full of ideas for grocery shopping and meal planning ahead of a power outage. Lots of canned food, like tuna and baked beans, can be eaten safely without needing to be cooked.
Others suggest overnight oats, hard-boiled eggs, pasta salad, peanut butter sandwiches, and lots of leftovers.
A Red Cross blog post offers lots of simple recipe ideas for power outages, including a white bean salad.
If you're able to use a camping stove to heat food, consider dried foods that can be soaked in hot water rather than boiled for an extended period, like couscous and rice vermicelli noodles.
"Just don't use it indoors," one user wrote.
Power tips
Fiona is expected to track northward and into the Maritimes late Friday and Saturday as it transitions to a post-tropical storm.
Before the storm hits, make sure to charge your phones, laptops, tablets, and other handheld devices you'll be using in the event of an outage.
Picked up extra fuel and bar oil for the chainsaw yesterday. Today is the pre-storm "charge every device" marathon and generator test run. Plus, just in time for the festivities, installation of my new CoCoRaHS-approved rain gauge. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NSStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NSStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fiona?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fiona</a> As goat once yodeled <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BePrepared?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BePrepared</a>—@vgrovestine
Make sure you have batteries of all sizes on hand, particularly for flashlights, and external battery packs to charge your devices. If you have a generator, test it to make sure it's working.
No generator? No problem. One Twitter user plans to use the battery of their Prius as a backup generator in case of a power outage.
Prepping for the storm, bought an inverter. Going to see how well the Prius will work as a backup generator for the fridge should we lose power. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fiona?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fiona</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a>—@revnickphillips
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?