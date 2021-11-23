A few thousand Nova Scotians without power as wet weather continues

A few thousand customers are without power this morning in scattered outages across the province.

As of 5:45 a.m. Monday there were about 10,000 outages reported on the Nova Scotia Power website, the largest of which were in areas near northern Cape Breton, Sheet Harbour, Kennetcook and Barneys River.

According to the power company's website, it could be 2 p.m. before customers are restored.

Some schools were closed Tuesday morning including all schools in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education, the Strait Regional Centre for Education and NSCC's Strait Area and Wagmatcook campuses.

The storm is now moving across Cape Breton and P.E.I., then on to Newfoundland.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said another 10 to 20 millimetres of rain is expected for mainland Nova Scotia today except 30 to 50 millimetres for Pictou and Guysborough counties. Cape Breton could see another 50 to 70 millimetres of rain today.

Gusty winds are also expected out of the southeast up to 80 km/h with the possibility of gusts up to 100 km/h along the coast.

Environment Canada still had most of the province under rainfall warnings Tuesday morning with rain tapering off from west to east. Wind warnings also remained in place for south eastern Nova Scotia counties, including all of Cape Breton.

Simpkin said flurries could mix with rain later in the day as temperatures drop.

Most flights are on time at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, with a few cancellations. Flights are operating as scheduled at J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled today's crossings to and from Newfoundland.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled morning sailings to and from P.E.I., but the Confederation Bridge is open to all traffic this morning.

