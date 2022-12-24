Thousands without power as Nova Scotia feels the effects of high winds and rain
Around 31,000 mainland customers were without power on Friday night
Thousand of Nova Scotia Power customers were without power on Friday night as a large weather system made its way eastward across the province.
As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, about 31,000 customers across mainland Nova Scotia were without power according to the utility's outage map.
There were significant outages in the Grand Lake, Kentville, New Ross, Stewiacke, Truro and Yarmouth areas with smaller outages in other parts of the province.
The outage map indicated restoration times of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.
The storm system is also affecting parts of the northeastern U.S., as well as Quebec and Ontario. High winds, rain and storm surge are moving across the province overnight Friday and the system is expected to affect Cape Breton by Saturday morning.
Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h are predicted for some parts of Nova Scotia throughout the storm.
