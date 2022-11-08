Rain, wind in the weekend forecast as tropical storm Nicole expected to track north

It may not be as menacing as Fiona, but a significant storm could be on its way to the Maritimes, according to Environment Canada.

Tropical storm Nicole is expected to turn north and bring wind and rain into the region this weekend.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the storm was north of the Bahamas and was heading toward Florida. It may make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.

CBC Nova Scotia meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said the region can expect rain, mild temperatures and gusty winds as the storm moves through on Friday night and Saturday.

An Environment Canada statement Tuesday says the storm is expected to bring warm temperatures, wind and rain to the Maritimes. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

"It's important to note that this will not be a powerful storm like Fiona and more like a typical fall storm we would see this time of year," Snoddon said.

"While it's still early, this storm looks capable of bringing over 50 millimetres of rainfall to parts of the Maritimes, especially for areas along and north of the track. The strongest southerly winds look likely south of the track."

He said the effects of the storm will be determined by its track over the next few days.

According to Environment Canada, the storm is expected to transition to post-tropical well before arriving in the region as an "autumn-type storm."

The Maritime provinces are likely to experience very mild temperatures in addition to wind and rain, the statement said.

The statement said snow is possible for parts of central and eastern Quebec and Newfoundland.

