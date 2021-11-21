Eastern Nova Scotia, Cape Breton expected to be hit hardest by upcoming rainstorm

The eastern parts of Nova Scotia are likely be hardest hit by an approaching storm set to cover the Maritimes over the next couple of days.

According to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon, the heaviest rain and strongest winds will ramp up Monday and continue through Tuesday for Nova Scotia, likely into Wednesday for eastern areas.

While moisture is coming in from the open ocean, meaning there's limited data available for forecast models, Snoddon said rainfall totals of more than 50 millimetres appear likely for most Nova Scotians by Thursday.

The highest totals of 80 to 150 millimetres are most likely in eastern areas between Halifax and Cape Breton.

By Monday night, winds will likely reach past 80 km/h for some parts of Nova Scotia. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Snoddon said heavy downpours and increase the risk of localized flooding, especially in the east.

Winds will likely gust 60 to 80 km/h during the storm, with the strongest most likely hitting the Atlantic coastline, eastern mainland Nova Scotia, and Cape Breton.

The strongest winds will ramp up Monday, then taper off from west to east through Tuesday.

A special weather alert about the storm from Environment Canada remains in place for the entire province.

Storm likely to retreat, then return

However, Snoddon said the system is then looking set to retreat back to the west and return for a weaker second round on Wednesday night into Thursday.

St. Matthew's United Church on Barrington Street in Halifax is opening during the storm as a warming centre and extreme weather shelter from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Halifax councillors Waye Mason and Tony Mancini tweeted on Sunday that they were waiting for more information on emergency overnight shelters for those experiencing homelessness who are in outdoor areas like Meagher Park.

Deputy Chief Roy Hollett of Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency is giving a media update on the municipality's preparations for the storm at 2 p.m.

The Extreme Weather & Warming Centre is overseen by a small group of service providers. It’s a volunteer group who hire & pay a small monthly honorarium to a coordinator. The Coordinator manages & hires staff, & liaises with St. Matt’s around the use of the space. —@OTChfx

The Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office said in a release that the storm may cause flooding, storm surges and power outages.

Residents are urged to follow a storm preparation checklist that includes moving patio furniture and light objects inside, having enough food and water on hand for 72 hours, and checking flashlight batteries.

Some ferry crossings have been altered due to the weather.

Marine Atlantic's North Sydney to Port aux Basques ferry for Monday at 11:45 a.m. is now scheduled to depart Monday at 10:45 a.m., weather permitting.

Northumberland Ferries Limited said their crossings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia may experience delays or cancellations on Monday.

