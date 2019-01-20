Storm sweeps across Maritimes bringing snow, freezing rain and high winds

A winter storm is hitting the Maritimes with blowing winds, freezing rain, snow and rain expected throug the day, with as much as 40 centimetres of snow in northern parts of New Brunswick.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for all of New Brunswick and western P.E.I. There are rain and wind warnings in effect across Nova Scotia but snow is expected before the transition to rain happens later in the day.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said warmer air Sunday afternoon will transform snow to ice pellets and freezing rain in southern New Brunswick, the eastern half of P.E.I. and all of Nova Scotia.

Simpkin said most of mainland Nova Scotia will see five to 10 centimetres of snow, mixed with some ice pellets, before 10 to 15 milimetres of rain later on Sunday. An additional 30 to 40 milimetres of rain is expected tonight.

Cape Breton will see the storm arrive later in the day with heavy downpours resulting in about 25 millimetres of rain tonight, she said.

Freezing rain as temperature rises

Southeastern parts of New Brunswick and P.E.I. will also see five to 15 centimetres of snow and ice pellets before the changeover, which wlll include freezing rain before about 20 milimetres of rain, Simpkin said.

Fredericton and northern New Brunswick will see more snow, but some freezing rain is also expected in the Fredericton area this evening. Up to 40 centimetres of snow is forecasted for northern parts of New Brunswick.

High winds will peak tonight with gusts up to 90 to 100 km/hour in parts of the Maritimes, she said.

Travel affected

Environment Canada warns localized and flash flooding could cause water to pool on roads.

Airlines have issued travel advisories for aiports in all three Maritime provinces. Flights at some airports are already affected.

The high winds are expected to create rough seas. Marine Atlantic is planning to sail ealier than usual this morning between North Sydney, N.S., and Port Aux Basque, N.L., to try to keep ahead of the messy weather.

Bay ferries has canclled its crossings.

The weather system is expected to continue well into Monday.