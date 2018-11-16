Cancellations pile up, buses on snow plan as N.S. hit by 1st winter storm

Cancellations are rolling in as a storm brings messy weather to Nova Scotia today in the first winter storm of the season.

Snow began early this morning and is expected to change to ice pellets before turning to rain this afternoon. Winds are expected to gust to 60 kilometres per hour, and up to 80 km/h along the coast.

Northumberland Ferries said the 9:30 a.m. ferry to Caribou will be the last run of the day between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. due to weather. Marine Atlantic is not reporting any cancellations or delays.

Most flights in and out of the Halifax Stanfield International Airport are scheduled to arrive and depart on time but there are a handful of delays and cancellations.

Several bus routes in the Halifax region are on a snow plan as the winter conditions blanket the roads in a slippery mess of snow and slush.

This morning, a man suffered life-threatening injuries when he collided head-on with a snowplow on Larry Uteck Boulevard, closing the road to traffic.

All classes at the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education and the South Shore Regional Centre for Education are cancelled, and students at all schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education will be dismissed beginning at noon.

Classes at some schools in the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial are cancelled, while others will have early dismissal.

The Amherst, Cumberland, Pictou and Truro campuses of the Nova Scotia Community College are also closed for the day.