Another winter storm headed for Nova Scotia Friday
Heaviest snowfall expected Friday evening and overnight
Another winter storm is coming to the East Coast Friday, with the heaviest snowfall set to hit Nova Scotia.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for seven counties in the province from Digby, along the Atlantic Coast and through Halifax, east of Porters Lake.
Periods of snow will start in the west Friday morning, spreading east and reaching the eastern mainland by the afternoon.
The national weather service expects between two and seven centimetres of snow during the day, with the heaviest snowfall expected in the evening and overnight.
A total of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected along the Atlantic Coast of the mainland, while northern parts of the province will only see between five and 10 centimetres.
Nova Scotia has had stormy weather nearly every weekend since the middle of January.
With files from Tina Simpkin
