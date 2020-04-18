Storm could bring up to 30 cm of blowing snow to eastern Nova Scotia

Don't put away your snow shovels just yet — some parts of Nova Scotia could see up to 30 centimetres of snow Saturday night and into Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued storm and snowfall warnings for most of Cape Breton and the eastern mainland.

Strong winds and heavy snow could create hazardous conditions, the weather agency said.

Sydney Metro, Cape Breton County and Richmond County are under a storm warning that could bring up to 30 cm of snow with strong northeasterly winds of 90 km/h.

Southern Inverness County and Victoria County have been issued a snowfall warning, which could bring up to 20 cm of snow.

Guysborough County, Antigonish County and northern Inverness County are under a special weather statement. The counties can expect 10 cm of snow with wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

Snow is expected to begin around midnight and taper off Sunday afternoon.

Travel advisories in effect

Some travel advisories have been issued in anticipation of the snowy conditions.

Marine Atlantic has delayed crossings of its Saturday and early Sunday ferries along the Cabot Strait.



The following crossings have been delayed:

Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. has moved to 3 p.m.

North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. has moved to 3 p.m.

North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Saturday at 11:15 p.m. has moved to Sunday at 11:15 p.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Saturday at 11:45 p.m. has moved to Sunday at 11:45 p.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. has moved to Sunday at 11:45 a.m.

North Sydney to Port aux Basques on Sunday at 11:45 a.m. has moved to 11:15 p.m.

