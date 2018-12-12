In her radio series Stories From Work, CBC Cape Breton's Joan Weeks is taking an inside look at jobs in the service sector.

Every day, we interact with service industry workers: hair dressers, store clerks, and servers, just to name a few.

But what does that experience look like from their side of the counter?

Cutting hair for 30 years and counting

The men of Borden's Barber Shop in Whitney Pier: Owner Gerald Coombs (centre) with Justin Mitchell (left) and Jim Howley (right). (Joan Weeks/CBC)

In part one of the series, Joan visits Borden's Barber Shop in Whitney Pier.

Owner and master barber Gerald Coombs has been on the job for 32 years. Master barber Jim Howley, 71, has been cutting hair for 36 years. And the new kid on the block is 31-year-old Justin Mitchell. Listen to their story below.

In part one of our new series 'Stories from Work' Joan Weeks takes us to visit Borden's Barber Shop in Whitney Pier. 8:20

Serving coffee for 2 decades





Calling 911 might not be in the job description of a waitress, but it's something Brenda Goldie has had to do several times in her two decades on the job. Calling 911 might not be in the job description of a waitress, but it's something Brenda Goldie has had to do several times in her two decades on the job.

Goldie works at a well-known coffee chain in Halifax. Before that, she spent several years waiting tables at a truck stop in Colchester County.

Listen to Goldie talk about what it was like serving truckers below in part two of the series.

In part two of our new series 'Stories from Work' Joan Weeks chats with waitress Brenda Goldie. She lives in Halifax and is currently working at a well known coffee chain. 9:58

Behind the wheel

Frank Harrison has been in the driver's seat for 18 years, driving a cab in Sydney. In part three of the series, we learn what a cab driver's job looks like from behind the wheel.

Hear what Harrison says it takes to be a good cab driver below.

In part three of our series 'Stories from Work' Joan Weeks chats with long-time Sydney cab driver Frank Harrison. 9:54

Realtor reality

In part four of our series, we delve into the weird and wonderful world of real estate.

Carol Rizzetto has been a realtor in Sydney for eight years. In her line of work, she sees people at their best and at their worst, she says.

And being a realtor has led to some surprising opportunities — including playing matchmaker!

Realtor Carol Rizzetto takes us into the the weird and wonderful world of real estate. 9:19

From teaching to sales

Valerie Carrigan took her first job in retail 41 years ago.

Retail wasn't her first career choice. She was a teacher for a few years but decided she preferred sales.

Some of her most memorable experiences happened while helping gentlemen buy lingerie. Listen to the full story below.