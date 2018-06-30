N.S. stores will close on Canada Day this year, not July 2

Stores in Nova Scotia will observe Canada Day on Sunday, July 1 this year rather than Monday, July 2 after the province changed retail store closing rules.

Until this year, when the holiday fell on a Sunday, stores were required to close the next day under the federal Holidays Act.

An industry group representing the retail sector pushed for new legislation for six years, saying it caused red tape for business.

Monday is a better day for business

Jim Cormier, the Atlantic director for the Retail Council of Canada, congratulated the Nova Scotia provincial government for making the change.

"It's good for business in that they're going to get to be open on Monday, July 2, which is potentially going to be a more profitable day than being open for business on Canada Day when people are off doing other things."

The majority of retail workers said they would prefer to have Canada Day off, said Cormier, citing a provincial survey.

Most regions across the country have already made the change except for New Brunswick. Cormier says that province has ignored his organization's efforts.

"This is a complete no-brainer," he said. "It should be really very easy to fix. You just need to have a will from government to do so. It just became a matter of complete frustration.

"A lot of our retailers, they just continually shook their head on this. They said, 'Yeah, it only impacts us every six years, but in this day and age it shouldn't be happening.'"

A government spokesperson in New Brunswick said the concerns will be taken into consideration.

"We appreciate concerns about the importance of employees being able to enjoy holidays while at the same time ensuring that retailers continue to be able to meet the needs of their customers," said Anthony Doiron in an emailed statement.

What's closed on Canada Day in Nova Scotia:

Grocery stores, retail stores, the NSLC and malls will be closed on Sunday, July 1. Stores will reopen on Monday July 2.

Halifax public libraries will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Halifax Transit will operate on Sunday service on July 1 and holiday service on July 2. The Alderney ferry will be free all day on Canada Day, from 7:30 a.m.- 1:30 a.m., with passengers encouraged to bring donations for Feed Nova Scotia.

Read more articles on CBC Nova Scotia