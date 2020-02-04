Stop-work order issued for part of Bedford worksite following injury

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is investigating after a 37-year old man fell on a piece of rebar Monday afternoon at a construction site in Bedford.

Halifax Regional Police responded just before 3 p.m. to a workplace incident at Kivotos Developments Ltd., located at 370 Gary Martin Dr.

Police said the man was taken to hospital with what they describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

The owner of Kivotos Developments Ltd., Ioannis Paliatsos, said the man was carrying a piece of wood when he slipped on some ice and fell on some rebar, injuring his leg.

Paliatsos said the man was released from hospital and is walking.

"Thank God it wasn't serious, thank God it was something that [will] recover quick and easy," he said.

The Department of Labour has issued a stop-work order for the area where the injury occurred. It remains in effect while the inspection continues. All other work continues as normal.

