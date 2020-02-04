Another rockfall at Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton prompts stop-work order

Nova Scotia's Labour Department has issued a stop-work order for part of the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton after a Sunday rock fall.

There was no mining activity underway at the time and no one was injured.

Scott Nauss, the Labour Department's senior director of inspections and compliance, said the fall was discovered Sunday evening when miners on backshift reported for work.

The rectangular-shape rock measured six metres by six metres and was four-metres thick. It fell at an intersection of two underground tunnels.

Nauss said the workers cordoned off that area, continued to work in another section of the mine and notified the department of the roof fall Monday morning.

Nauss said the mine was immediately inspected and the stop-work order was issued.

He said the mine operator, Kameron Coal, has also been ordered to clean up the area and to take corrective measures so there isn't a recurrence.

The mine will be permitted to continue to produce from the other section, which doesn't show the "same telltale signs" of roof instability as the area where the rockfall happened, said Nauss.

A series of rockfalls in the mine in late 2018 forced the mine to stop production for a month while it submitted new ground control plans. Work was also halted for about a week in July 2019 after another rockfall.

Nauss said the province will investigate whether Kameron Coal was adhering to that plan when the latest rock fall happened.

He said the coal company is also bringing in some ground control experts to investigate what happened and recommend protective measures.

Nauss said Kameron Coal has already agreed to install secondary roof supports more frequently.

In a news release, the company said production has resumed as scheduled in unaffected areas of the mine. It said it will work with officials from the Department of Labour to take "remedial action" and determine if other steps are needed.

