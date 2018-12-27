2 men taken to hospital after falling from scaffolding at Dartmouth construction site

Nova Scotia's Labour Department has issued a stop-work order at a construction site in north-end Dartmouth after two men fell from scaffolding Monday.

The men, both 49 years old, were taken to hospital. One of the men sustained life-threatening injuries in the fall.

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. local time on Clarence Street.

The Labour Department and Halifax police are investigating.

Last February, the Halifax Regional Municipality issued a construction permit for the Clarence Street address to Standard Paving Ltd., which is owned by Shane Ross.

Ross is due in court this month on two forgery charges connected to an unrelated municipal tender.

Over the last five years, Ross has been charged with fraud, his companies have been fired from numerous construction jobs in Nova Scotia and Ontario, and he's been embroiled in legal actions with more than 30 contractors, property owners, towns and a Halifax university.

