Century-old stone home now visible from Highway 103 thanks to roadwork

People who live in the Hubbards, N.S., area are trying to get some answers about a mysterious old stone house that is now visible from Highway 103 near Exit 6.

Work crews who were cutting out trees for the future twinning of the highway recently came across the structure.

"I was really expecting to find no more than a foundation," said Mary-Ellen Sims, who had heard stories through the years of an old stone home located in the woods, but had never seen it until now.

"For a 100-year-old building, I was quite impressed that it managed to survive. To come around the corner and to see that, I was like, 'Wow.'"

Sims has started a Facebook group to try to save the structure, which is believed to have been built in the 1920s.

The view from the interior of the stone structure. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Her research has shown much of the work was organized by an American named Charles E. Bedford.

Sims has a ledger book that belonged to Bedford. In it are details of the materials and work that went into building the structure. She also has an old flask that bears his initials.

Built as a place to enjoy hunting and fishing, owners of the property would employ local guides.

Later on, the house got an unofficial name. Located high on a hill that overlooks the highway, it also has great views of two lakes, so it became known as Bonavista Lodge.

"I hope we are able to save the site as a connection to our heritage," said Sims. "It's obviously attracted a lot of attention. Even in these times when people aren't supposed to be going too far, we've seen a lot of people coming out to see the site."

This is the flask that once belonged to Charles E. Bedford, who organized much of the work for getting the home constructed. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Crews are continuing to work in the area to clear the land for the divided highway.

Sims and the others who want to see the house saved should get their wish.

Nova Scotia's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal says the survey work already done shows the house should be spared from any of the highway work, meaning it should remain intact.

MORE TOP STORIES