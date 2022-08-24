2 caught in stolen pickup truck after it broadcasts location to police

Two people from New Brunswick have been arrested after a stolen vehicle's security system helped Nova Scotia RCMP track down the suspects.

RCMP say on Aug.18, officers learned a GMC pickup truck had been stolen in Colchester County, N.S. The truck was equipped with OnStar stolen vehicle assistance, which allowed the RCMP to track the vehicle as it travelled down Highway 104 in Cumberland County.

Authorities say the stolen truck was later seen taking an exit off Highway 104 into Oxford, N.S., by an Amherst police officer. An RCMP officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver quickly fled from the scene.

The driver was not pursued as he continued his escape and drove onto Highway 2 to try to get back onto Highway 104, while OnStar continued to provide updates to police. The Amherst Police Department was asked to help as officers believed the truck could head into Amherst.

Police attacked during arrest

RCMP used vehicles and a spike belt to block off the on-ramp, while Amherst police officers used their vehicles to block the ramp behind the stolen truck.

The driver tried to reverse off the ramp, hitting one of the Amherst police vehicles, then drove forward and hit an RCMP vehicle before veering into a ditch.

RCMP say the driver, a 26-year-old man, and the passenger, a 31-year-old woman, were both arrested at the scene. The woman kicked at the officers while she was being arrested but did not cause any serious injuries.

After searching the truck, authorities say they found several Dewalt tools that had been reported stolen, as well.

The pair from New Brunswick are now both facing several charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000. The man was released on conditions by the court on Aug. 22, while the woman was released on conditions on Aug. 19.

Both are expected to return to Amherst Provincial Court in September.

