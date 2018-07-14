Stolen SUV hits Halifax utility pole, Yarmouth man faces charges

A 20-year-old man from Yarmouth will remain in custody over the weekend after a stolen SUV crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning on Quinpool Road near Horseshoe Island Park.

Police were called to crash at 3:30 a.m. The 911 caller told police the driver got out of the white SUV and fled on foot.

The SUV involved in the collision was reported stolen from Yarmouth earlier Friday, police said.

A police dog was able to track down the suspect who was found hiding in a parking lot near the Armdale Rotary on Quinpool Road. He was arrested at 3:48 a.m.

Police said the suspect showed signs of impairment and was taken for a breath test.

The crash damaged the utility pole and wiring. Traffic was blocked off inbound on Quinpool Road for about an hour while a Nova Scotia Power crews worked to fix the pole.

The suspect is facing charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and refusal of a breath test. Police said he is being held for court on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).