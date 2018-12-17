Decorated Christmas tree stolen from Hants County park

Someone pulled a very Grinch-like move over the weekend in Nova Scotia's Hants County.

The decorated Christmas tree in the gazebo at Lions Memorial Park in Milford was stolen right out of its tree stand.

Len Giffen, a member of the Milford & District Lions Club, said he noticed it was gone while driving by on Saturday. "The tree and the lights that were on it, it was all gone."

Giffen said he was disappointed someone would go so far as to steal the Christmas tree. He said the park is a place for all community members to enjoy.

This Wednesday evening a choir from the local school is scheduled to sing Christmas carols around the gazebo. The event wouldn't be the same without a decorated Christmas tree.

The tree was plucked right from the stand. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Giffen's daughter posted on Facebook what had happened and things quickly took a turn for the better.

"Suddenly, we started getting all kinds of calls and responses," said Giffen.

One of those calls came from the Sobeys store in nearby Elmsdale, which donated another Christmas tree. Another call came from the owner of a local tire repair shop who offered to pay for new decorations.

"I just wanted to help out the best I could," said Tim Mullen, the owner of Nelson Hill Tire and Repair. "I messaged them and told them I'd be more than willing to help get a tree back up and pay for the lights and decorations. I mean, it's for the kids."

Tim Mullen has offered to pay for the decorations for a new Christmas tree for the park in Milford. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Members of the Lions club don't know who took the tree, although they suspect it was a prank.

"It's the time of year when we're trying to help people in the community get together and enjoy things, and suddenly one of your centre parts has gone missing," said Giffen. "But it's nice we were able to have people make donations so we can get it back up again."

The new tree was picked up Monday morning and Giffen is now shopping for new decorations.

He said it will be ready in time for the choir performance from the students from Riverside Education Centre.