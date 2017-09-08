Province terminates Halifax school bus contract with Stock

The Nova Scotia government has informed Stock Transportation its services are no longer needed to carry school children to and from school in the Halifax region starting in 2020.

The move, announced Thursday by Nova Scotia's Minister of Education Zach Churchill, ends a 10-year contract between Stock and the former Halifax Regional School Board.

The decision comes only three years into that contract. That deal allowed for a termination with a year of notice, which is why Stock will continue with its service for 2019-20 school year.

The province will be looking for another company, or companies, to take over the service. The request for proposals will allow companies to bid to service portions of the the territory, rather than all of the municipality.

The minister is basing his decision on a survey conducted on his department's behalf that suggested families were happy with service outside Halifax, but those within the municipality had concerns about safety, routing, scheduling and communications.

The province invested $1.9 million last fall to allow Stock to beef up its fleet in an effort to quell dissatisfaction over long bus rides and long waits at bus stops.

