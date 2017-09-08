Skip to Main Content
Province terminates Halifax school bus contract with Stock
Education Minister Zach Churchill has fired Stock Transportation as the bus company contracted to carry students to and from school in the Halifax area.

School bus service may be handled by multiple companies within Halifax

Jean Laroche · CBC News ·
The provincial government has terminated its agreement with Stock Transportation for service in Halifax. Stock will operate bus service for one more year under terms of the contract. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The Nova Scotia government has informed Stock Transportation its services are no longer needed to carry school children to and from school in the Halifax region starting in 2020.

The move, announced Thursday by Nova Scotia's Minister of Education Zach Churchill, ends a 10-year contract between Stock and the former Halifax Regional School Board.

The decision comes only three years into that contract. That deal allowed for a termination with a year of notice, which is why Stock will continue with its service for 2019-20 school year.

The province will be looking for another company, or companies, to take over the service. The request for proposals will allow companies to bid to service portions of the the territory, rather than all of the municipality.

Zach Churchill announced the decision to end the deal with Stock. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

The minister is basing his decision on a survey conducted on his department's behalf that suggested families were happy with service outside Halifax, but those within the municipality had concerns about safety, routing, scheduling and communications.

The province invested $1.9 million last fall to allow Stock to beef up its fleet in an effort to quell dissatisfaction over long bus rides and long waits at bus stops.

