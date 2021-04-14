Oil tanker stops unexpectedly off Cape Breton, crew member sick with possible COVID-19

The STI San Telmo, a 183-metre-long and 32-metre-wide oil tanker, has been unexpectedly anchored off Port Hawkesbury, N.S., since Sunday night.

The ship wasn't on course for the area, but had to stop there after medically transporting one crew member to shore over the weekend. The medical transport was due to possible COVID-19-related sickness.

Cybelle Morin, a spokesperson for Transport Canada, said the department "is aware of potential cases of COVID-19 involving a foreign-flagged vessel."

"We are closely monitoring the situation and working with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency, the shipping company and other federal, provincial, and local partners to ensure appropriate measures are taken to maintain marine safety and public health," Morin said via email.

The vessel is safely anchored, Morin said, and crew members who remain on board are following public health guidelines.

"It presents no risks to port personnel or marine safety. The vessel can leave its anchorage only when the Public Health Agency of Canada agrees," Morin said.

SMK Tanker Agency, a transportation service based in Quebec and the vessel's local Canadian agent, declined comment at this time.

The STI San Telmo sails out of the Marshall Islands, which is an associated state of the U.S. situated near the equator in the Pacific Ocean.

According to an online marine tracking tool, the STI San Telmo departed Antwerp, Belgium, on March 31.

