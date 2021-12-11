St. FX president apologizes for events leading to COVID-19 outbreak

The president of St. Francis Xavier University apologized Saturday for a COVID-19 outbreak resulting from the university hosting the X-Ring ceremony and associated activities.

In a social media post addressed to StFX, Antigonish and wider community members, Andy Hakin said he has heard from members of the community and understands their anger.

"Please know that we deeply regret the consequences of the activities which should have been celebratory occasions for our university and community," Hakin said.

"Hearing how the virus is impacting our campus and our wider community is simply heartbreaking."

Saying that none of it was intended, he said the university was committed to rebuilding the trust within the community.

According to Hakin, the university is focused on supporting students and the community in getting through the outbreak.

In-person exams cancelled

St. Francis Xavier announced it has cancelled all in-person exams after Nova Scotia changed its COVID-19 isolation policy amid an ongoing outbreak in the area.

On Friday, the province announced another 55 cases at the Antigonish, N.S., school , for a total of 114 cases connected to the outbreak.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said that given the increase in cases and the high number of recent exposures, all close contacts of positive cases must now isolate until they receive a negative PCR test, regardless of vaccination status.

Previously, people who were fully vaccinated didn't have to isolate if they were exposed.

"For clarity, Public Health reiterated that in-person exams are safe; however, this new province-wide change will almost assuredly increase the number of students required to isolate and test, affecting their ability to attend an in-person exam," Timothy Hynes, the academic vice-president, said in a news release late Friday.

Hynes said staff and faculty of the university will likely be affected as well.

Instead of in-person exams, the university is now asking professors to change to online or take-home exams starting Saturday.

Professors and students can also choose to defer their exams until January if necessary.

"I recognize and regret that the decision to convert to online exams with such little notice may cause additional stress and challenge at an already stressful and challenging time," Hynes said.

"However, it is important to comply with this latest directive from Public Health officials and continue to follow their lead."

Accommodations for isolating students

In a statement to CBC News on Friday, a spokesperson for the university said isolating or infected students who have roommates or live in residence buildings with shared washrooms will be moved to a designated apartment on campus where they will have meals delivered.

A nurse with St. FX Health and Counselling will also check in with the students daily to monitor their illness.

The spokesperson said off-campus students who are isolating will have their groceries and other necessities delivered through the school's Neighbours Helping Neighbours Program.

Public Health investigating outbreak

On Saturday, Public Health said it is actively investigating the COVID-19 outbreak associated with the university and the weekend's X-Ring celebrations.

The health agency said it expects to see more cases over the next several days, but it's working closely with the university to keep the community safe from further spread of the virus.

Nova Scotia Health is reminding residents in the Antigonish area to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, stay home if you're sick, watch for exposure notifications and get tested regularly.

The agency has also set up the public health mobile unit for appointment and drop-in testing at St. FX on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Testing is available to people experiencing symptoms, those who are asymptomatic, people who have been at an exposure site or are a close contact of a positive case.

The Antigonish COVID-19 Testing Centre is also open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for asymptomatic community members.

Vaccination clinics

Nova Scotia Health is also offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics for anyone aged five to 12 who is receiving their first or second dose at the following locations:

Cape Breton University at 1250 Grand Lake Rd. in Sydney on Monday, Dec. 13 to Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. FX University, Keating Centre Conference Room at 1100 Convocation Blvd. in Antigonish on Thursday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parents are asked to bring their child's health card and a piece of identification if they have it.

