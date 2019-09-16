Steven Skinner sentenced for manslaughter in killing of Stacey Adams

A man who was arrested on a beach in Venezuela after being on the run for more than five years has been sentenced to serve another six years behind bars for the shooting death of Stacey Adams in Lake Echo, N.S.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Jamie Campbell sentenced Steven Skinner Monday to 11 years, less a five-year credit for time already spent in custody.

Skinner was originally charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter late last month, less than a week before his trial was set to begin.

Two days after the homicide in 2011, Skinner left Canada for Mexico.

He spent over five years on the run from authorities using a series of aliases until he was arrested on a Venezuelan beach in 2016 and extradited to Canada.

Skinner was on Interpol's most-wanted list and was considered "armed, dangerous and violent."

Last year, Colombian authorities alleged Skinner was a ringleader in a drug cartel and accused him of murdering an accomplice before he escaped to Venezuela.

MORE TOP STORIES