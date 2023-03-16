N.S. man convicted for manslaughter in 2019 granted full parole

A man who spent five years on the run following a deadly shooting in Nova Scotia has been granted full parole.

Steven Douglas Skinner was sentenced in 2019 to six years for manslaughter for killing Stacey Adams in 2011.

After he shot Adams, Skinner had a woman drive him to Moncton, N.B., discarding evidence of the killing along the way. From Moncton, Skinner went west and then south, hiding out in Central and South America for five years.

Skinner was arrested on a beach in Venezuela in 2016 and eventually returned to Canada.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 11 years . He was credited with five years for time already served.

Day parole since last year

Skinner has successfully completed a stint of day parole since last year and is now living with his partner and her child.

In a decision made last month and released this week, the Parole Board of Canada found that Skinner is no longer a serious risk to reoffend and deserves more freedom.

His full parole comes with restrictions, including that he must abstain from drugs and alcohol, not associate with known criminals and stay away from the Adams family.

"The family members of the victim of your violent offence have experienced considerable grief, anguish and negative consequences from your actions," the parole board wrote in its decision.

"It is important that you have no contact with these family members to ensure there are no additional negative consequences."

