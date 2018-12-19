Coun. Steve Craig looks to make jump to provincial politics

Halifax regional councillor Steve Craig wants a new job.

Craig announced Wednesday he will seek the Tory nomination for Sackville-Cobequid.

A date has not been set yet for the byelection. The seat had been held by former New Democrat MLA Dave Wilson, who recently retired.

Craig was first elected to regional council in District 15 in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016. He had already indicated he would not seek re-election in 2020.

In a news release, he said support from his community following Wilson's retirement prompted the decision to take a run at provincial politics.

The former deputy mayor took a run at Sackville-Cobequid for the Tories in 2006.