Former Truro police officer denied compensation related to Victoria Paul death

Stress caused by being investigated and criticized as a result of a workplace complaint does not qualify a person for workers' compensation benefits, a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has ruled.

In a decision released Friday, Justice Jamie Saunders rejected a former Nova Scotia police officer's bid for workers' compensation arising out of his involvement in the case of Victoria Paul, a woman who died in Truro Police Service cells in 2009.

Sterling Henderson, a retired Truro police sergeant, was shift supervisor when Paul was taken into custody on Aug. 28, 2009 about 3:15 a.m.

A few hours after she was booked, Paul suffered a stroke and was not taken to hospital until the next afternoon. She died in a Halifax hospital on Sept. 5, 2009.

Stephen Julian, right, father of Victoria Rose Paul, and her brother George Paul react to a May 2012 report that Truro police did not properly monitor her while she was in custody. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Several investigations followed, one by Halifax Regional Police and another ordered by the provincial justice minister.

"A person had a stroke in cells while I was supervisor of shift. I'm being blamed for the death and lack of action taken as supervisor," is the description provided by Henderson in his application for workers' compensation benefits.

A report released by the Justice Department in May 24, 2012 was particularly critical of Henderson's role in the chain of events that resulted in Paul's death.

Shortly after, Henderson filed a claim to the Workers' Compensation Board seeking benefits for a psychological injury that he said occurred at back in August 2009 at the time of Paul's death.

He cited a May 2012 psychologist's report that found the officer was demonstrating a trauma response that, in the psychologist's opinion, occurred when Paul suffered a stroke while in police custody.

Sterling Henderson was shift supervisor with Truro police when Victoria Paul suffered a stroke in cells and later died.

The claim found its way before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court after the compensation board denied Henderson's claim. Subsequent appeals were rejected at all levels of the process as it was determined that the police sergeant's PTSD arose from a labour relations matter, not "an acute reaction to a traumatic event" in the workplace.

Saunders found the workers' compensation appeals tribunal "did not err in its assessment of the cause of Mr. Henderson's condition and in rejecting his claim on the basis that his PTSD arose as a result of workplace investigations which were non-compensable work-related events."