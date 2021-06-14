Police charge Cape Breton man with second-degree murder

Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a 40-year-old man from North Sydney, N.S., with second-degree murder following a months-long investigation.

Stephen Michael Bishop is charged in the death of 60-year-old Robert Thomas Bradley.

Bradley died under what police have described as suspicious circumstances on Sept. 3, 2020.

Police said they responded to a call of an assault around 4 a.m. on Brook Street near downtown North Sydney.

Upon arrival, officers found paramedics helping Bradley. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Bishop scheduled to make court appearance

Police have described it as an isolated incident.

Bishop was arrested last Thursday, following an extensive investigation by the Cape Breton Regional Police major crime unit.

He was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Facility and was scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday.

