Stephen McNeil vows to cut more business red tape

A government department specifically focused on reducing the regulatory burden for Nova Scotia businesses is expanding its services.

The Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness started three years ago and supports business and economic growth, and untangles the often-complex world of regulations needed to operate a business.

Premier Stephen McNeil said 4,000 entrepreneurs have used the services.

"It's a lifeline," he said. "You pick up the phone when there's an issue and find support. Quite frankly, I believe, because of that, many of these ideas are going to market and becoming full-fledged businesses."

McNeil announced the office will pilot an inspection navigator service, a first in Canada. Its purpose is to guide small businesses and entrepreneurs through the various inspections required for their businesses during the startup period.

Jim Cormier, Atlantic director of the Retail Council of Canada, says the navigation services offered at Nova Scotia's Office of Regulatory Affairs have been helpful to business owners. (CBC)

The office has a new target to reduce the burden on businesses by $10 million, in time and money spent on satisfying government regulations, by the end of 2020, the premier said.

The announcement was made Thursday at Open Book Coffee in Halifax.

"That's a really good thing and something other provinces should look at as a model, a model that can be followed from one end of the country to the other," said Jim Cormier, Atlantic director of the Retail Council of Canada.

"There's still a long way to go, [however] this navigator position should be really helpful," he said.

Jordi Morgan, vice-president Atlantic of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said he's been impressed with the assistance offered through the office.

'Leading the way,' says business group

"Nova Scotia is now leading the way in regulatory modernization in Canada. It is as important as the budget" for businesses in the the province, he said.

Joe Tinney, owner of Open Book Coffee, said he's learned extensively from the service. He's used it to get answers to questions and said it's saved him lots of time.

"Knowing that I had someone to help me through each step of the regulation process allowed me to put my mind at ease and focus on other aspects of my business," he said.

